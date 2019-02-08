THE Klip-Kruisfontein Cemetery in Soshanguve. The City says it is working to ensure it does not run out of burial space. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - City of Tshwane was desperately working to ensure it did not run out of burial space. MMC for Agriculture and Environmental Management Mike Mkhari said the City was working on expanding cemeteries to create enough space for burials.

“Our programme is to ensure we don’t run out of cemeteries. We have taken it upon ourselves that there are cemeteries that ought to be expanded,” he said.

The City recently embarked on a project to upgrade the 3-year-old Klip-Kruisfontein Cemetery in Soshanguve, which was initially meant to have a lifespan of five years. It needs a new lifespan of between 10 and 12 years.

“We have done the same work in graveyards in Ga-Rankuwa and Mamelodi,” he said.

The City was also identifying unused land it owned and those belonging to national government for purposes of burying the dead.

According to Mkhari, the next step would be to conduct geological tests on the soil to check if it would be suitable for burials.

“We are also trying to take into consideration that there are private cemeteries and we want to propose to council that it looks into taking charge of them.”

Asked whether the City would encourage people to look at cremating bodies, he said: “As a responsible government you need to promote and accommodate different cultures and beliefs.

“We don’t want to be seen as if we are promoting one culture over another.

“There are those who still want to bury their loved ones in the traditional way, and they must be allowed a space to do so.”

While Mkhari agreed that cremation could save space, he said that in the metro there was only one crematorium, located in Pretoria West.

“We are going to build another one in Pretoria East to allow those who want to use it to do so,” he said.

Another option used to save space was to have reburials, which allowed people to bury their loved ones on top of each other.

“It is cheaper than when you have to buy a new grave. It could cost less than a R1000 and people can only erect one tombstone.”

Two years ago the City reviewed its by-laws for dealing with the costs of burying the dead by downgrading the cemetery status.

The council decided that residents who buried their loved ones in graveyards classified as Category A were expected to fork out at least R2000.

Those using Category C cemeteries were expected to pay R900.

Changes were made amid criticisms by the ANC that people in the townships were being neglected, and cemeteries there were full, forcing some people to conduct illegal burials.

Pretoria News