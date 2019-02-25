SAMUKELISIWE 'BlaQ Diva' Mollo wants to open a music and acting academy in the city.

Pretoria - Pretoria actress and musician BlaQ Diva is enjoying her newfound fame. BlaQ Diva, real name Samukelisiwe Mollo, has become a house-hold name after her acting role on Moja Love’s telenova, Meet the Khambules.

And she said she wanted to use her newly found popularity to help others by opening a music and acting academy in the city.

Mollo said she had already secured land for the project, intended to plough back to the people of Pretoria, who she said, had limited exposure to platforms she had been exposed to.

“I want to assist artists in my hometown Soshanguve who want to get into the music and acting industries,” Mollo said.

“The academy will also act as an agent for aspiring artists in the capital city.

“I also found it difficult when I wanted to further my career. I realised that there were few schools and agencies available in Pretoria where young talent could be nurtured.

“People from our townships have to travel to Joburg almost every day for opportunities and this discourages most from pursuing their dreams,” she said

Mollo, who studied BA Drama and Film at the University of Pretoria, said she planted her grassroots by also attending the Duma Ndlovu Academy in 2016.

Since then she has gone on to work on movies such as The Dark Cloud and Unforgettable Pain.

Mollo has also finished recording her first music album and is signed with BLMG Records, which is based in Pretoria.

Her first single, I am Gone, is available on digital platforms.

On the album, Mollo raps and sings in different languages and mostly talks about her own life experiences.

“Music should bring positivity and be a life-changing experience through which people can be set free and also have fun,” she added. Staff Reporter