In order to achieve this end, the City of Tshwane has embarked on a process of recovering R12.9 billion in revenue owed to the City.
Sustainable revenue generation is fundamental to the City’s financial performance in order to allocate resources efficiently.
Paying for your services means we are able to provide water supply, sewage collection and disposal, refuse removal, electricity, municipal health services, municipal roads and storm water drainage, street lighting and municipal parks and recreation.
It is a fact that non-payment cripples service delivery. Provision of efficient services and availability of finances go hand in hand. Without the necessary finances, an institution can only do so much thus negatively affecting service delivery.