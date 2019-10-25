City of Tshwane seeks R12.9 billion owed in revenue









Stevens Mokgalapa Pretoria - Financial stability is vital for any institution aiming to realise a developmental agenda and implement the necessary change to improve the lives and experience of the people it serves. In order to achieve this end, the City of Tshwane has embarked on a process of recovering R12.9 billion in revenue owed to the City. Sustainable revenue generation is fundamental to the City’s financial performance in order to allocate resources efficiently. Paying for your services means we are able to provide water supply, sewage collection and disposal, refuse removal, electricity, municipal health services, municipal roads and storm water drainage, street lighting and municipal parks and recreation. It is a fact that non-payment cripples service delivery. Provision of efficient services and availability of finances go hand in hand. Without the necessary finances, an institution can only do so much thus negatively affecting service delivery.

The implementation of this recovery plan is to ensure effective and efficient financial management and business planning, aligned to deliverable key imperatives as contained in the five-year strategic IDP.

The City of Tshwane has historically struggled to collect payments from a large number of its customers. We have experienced a decline in the payment rate against billing as more and more customers are pleading poverty and lack of affordability towards paying for services.

As at July 31, the City had a total debt of R13.8bn with debt in arrears (30 days and older) of which R7bn is owed by households, R3.65bn by businesses and an additional R732.9 million owed by government.

The default rate in paying municipal accounts has increased significantly. The reasons for non-payment vary from indigent households, child headed households, pensioners and pure customer apathy. Some debt is associated with distribution losses.

Electricity losses are on the increase due to illegal connections. The City is experiencing water losses due to a cocktail of reasons that include old infrastructure and through a general laxity in our residents who leave water taps and toilets running unattended.

This and other factors resulted in the debtors’ book growing by a significant quantum.

Residents fail to reconcile the connection between services rendered and their monthly payment responsibility towards the City of Tshwane.

Mokgalapa is the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane

Pretoria News