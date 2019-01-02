Picture: Masi Losi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Revellers and city dwellers who were in town for the festive season were still licking their wounds on Tuesday after being denied the traditional New Year’s Eve party at Church Square. They said they were left baffled after the annual music cross-over party was cancelled just days before by the City of Tshwane. This was the first cancellation in nearly two decades.

Disappointed residents vented their frustration on social media. Some called it inconsiderate by the DA-led administration, while others felt betrayed and neglected, and even threatened to withhold their votes in this year's general elections.

A few said it was a great way to save money and for the City to direct it towards other more important things, as “Mother Nature” had her own plans when she sent showers of rain throughout the night.

Tensions between the DA and ANC were blamed for the cancellation. Weighing in on the conversation on social media was the ANC’s Tshwane caucus. Regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa wrote: “The City has now cancelled the annual New Year’s party for residents due to failure to appoint a service provider (i.e. as per usual, the city manager refused to sign).

“We know the City, under the leadership of Mr Solly 'Poster Boy of Corruption' Msimanga, is unable to celebrate the 2018 traditional New Year’s party because of his inability to deliver basic services,” Maepa wrote.

And yesterday ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the cancellation was allegedly due to a squabble between executive mayor Solly Msimanga and city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

This comes after Msimanga tabled a report detailing a string of misconduct allegations against Mosola towards the end of last year.

The move was said to have occurred after allegations of misconduct surrounding the GladAfrica contract surfaced in August.

It followed reports that engineering consultancy firm GladAfrica was bleeding the City dry after being handed infrastructure projects worth about R12billion as well as raking in R250million in middleman commissions for six months.

Mosola is said to have brought in the firm despite legal opinions suggesting that doing so was unlawful.

Makhubela said Mosola has refused to sign the approval of anything related to the mayor’s office, including the New Year’s Eve event. “They continue to undermine the people of the city with their squabbles. They don’t prioritise the people who stand to benefit from this event.”

The event facilitated social cohesion, and there were economic spin-offs from hosting it. The lack of service delivery was evident, especially after this cancellation of the event, Makhubela added.

The ANC has alleged that Mosola has been refusing to release funds for service delivery needs, and on Tuesday they said the cancellation of the annual bash was owing to the same reason, and they and other political parties made a call for the City to be put under administration.

Cope's Selatan Nkwane wa Nkwane said they would have liked to see the event proceeding but under the current circumstances, it was better it was cancelled.

“As Congress of the People in Tshwane, we agree with the decision made. It would be a bad business decision to commit the City to exorbitant costs that would be regarded as irregular and fruitless expenditure.

"The money can be saved and spent elsewhere, where there is a need for service delivery.

"We cannot afford to splash money for a New Year's Eve party not budgeted for. We are mindful of how public funds in the city are utilised and the processes that need to be followed.”

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the service providers pulled out at the last minute, citing that they didn’t have enough time to prepare.

He said the City then approached other companies but the costs were too high. The City was given a budget of R3.5m to host the event, and the service providers asked for R1m more.

“Despite this setback, we tried to enlist the services of other bidders with a view to salvaging the event, but their quotes were obscenely exorbitant and it was short notice to pull off an event of that magnitude,” said Bokaba.

“Perhaps the City can use the funds for more constructive things. The days of throwing money at parties must really end. We have more pressing things headed our way.”

