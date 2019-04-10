Amos Sibiya says that shoddy service delivery from the City of Tshwane is driving his business into the ground. But thwy have now agreed to help. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is set to step in and help save a Saulsville chicken abattoir that faced the possibility of closing its doors and leaving 28 workers unemployed. Frustrated owner of Sibiya Nge Nkomo abattoir, Amos Sibiya, had accused the City of shoddy service delivery that left him ignored and forced to deal with high tariffs he shouldn’t be paying.

The City was supposed to downgrade the abattoir from a 70amps circuit breaker to a cheaper 40amps last year following a meeting with executives dealing in smart meters.

Sibiya had proven that his business was small and did not consume a lot of electricity and agreed to pay a downgrade fee in September.

However, when he met Pretoria News last week, he was still waiting to be downgraded and his business was trading in the dark due to difficulties keeping up with the bills.

A frustrated Sibiya vented: “I am still waiting and these officials are not answering my calls and now I feel like they are avoiding me. When I walk into municipality offices I get the feeling the staff know me and they’ve been given instructions to perceive me as a nuisance.

“I paid the money in September and I am still waiting. What kind of a service delivery is this? This shows they don’t take people seriously. This smart meter I’m using is ridiculously expensive. I rather buy electricity straight from the City because right now I pay for my lights and a standard R4000 that I don’t even know what it’s for.

“If City officials continue to ignore me they are going to kill a business that pays 28 Tshwane workers who have numerous dependents. Their poor service is going to kill a black owned business with a long history.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo explained that the municipality was actually waiting for Sibiya to have an electrician install the 40amps circuit breaker before the City applied the correct tariffs.

However, Siyiba on Tuesday opened his business with hope after the officials started interacting with him following the Pretoria News' intervention.

“I am just happy that they promised to come and remove the expensive smart meter and also downgrade my business to 40amps by Friday.

"What the City’s spokesperson said about them waiting for my electrician to replace my circuit was news to my ears. It was not discussed in our meeting last year but that doesn’t matter now because they will come and assist,” said Sibiya.

The City’s intervention will come as a big relief for the abattoir’s staff who feared losing their jobs when the business was struggling with high running costs.

Some of them have been working there for many years and depended on the survival of the business to support their families.

