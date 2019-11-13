City of Tshwane, unions clinch pay deal averting strike









CITY of Tshwane workers demonstrate outside the municipal headquarters, where talks regarding the implementation of the new salary structure were being held for most of the day. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Cty of Tshwane and unions are halfway through breaking the deadlock over the implementation of the new salary structure. They clinched a deal late last night to adjust workers’ post levels, and in so doing averted the possibility of yet another crippling strike. Addressing thousands of workers outside Tshwane House, SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said: “We have agreed on the salary scale with seven notches, and the difference between the notches will be around 5.6%. “Now, comrades if you remember the ones that we have now is about 2.8% or 2.9%. That means the new salary scale in terms of the difference between the notches will be 5.6%.” The parties, however, could not agree on the dates they should start backdating the payment for workers, he said.

The employer wanted salary increases to take effect from July 1 last year while the union insisted workers be backdated from July 1, 2017.

The negotiations were put on hold until today after acting City manager Moeketsi Ntsimane requested to share the union’s proposal with Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa last night.

Workers affiliated to both Samwu and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) had flocked to Tshwane House from different regions in anticipation of the feedback regarding negotiations.

Motorists in the Pretoria CBD were inconvenienced by traffic congestion due to the demonstration, which saw workers using municipal trucks and other vehicles to block roads such as Madiba, Lillian Ngoyi and Sisulu streets.

They are expected to convene outside Tshwane House again today to receive feedback regarding last night’s meeting between Mokgalapa and Ntsimane.

On July 1, 2017 the metro was upgraded from Category 9 to 10 by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, but workers' salaries were not adjusted in line with the City’s new ranking.

The conflict over salary adjustments led to a week-long strike in July, which was ended when parties agreed to set aside the 18% given to Section 56 managers and divisional heads. In addition, the parties agreed to pay the striking workers a lump sum ranging from R7000 to R1500 each, depending on their post levels. They also agreed to embark on a 60-day benchmarking exercise set to investigate how other workers in the metro were paid in comparison to their counterparts in other metros.

The benchmarking report, tabled in the council in September, showed that workers at the low salary scale were generally paid more than their counterparts, but those at the higher salary scale were paid less compared to their counterparts in other metros.

Last week, it emerged that 45 Section 56 managers and divisional heads had initiated a court bid at the Labour Court, pushing for the City to reinstate the 18% salary increment.

Tladinyane said managers have already benefited and their demands must not be entertained.

In a feedback to Imatu members, regional chairperson Kim Burton said: “It has been a long day; we started off agreeing that new salaries will be implemented from July 1, 2019. This will be paid by the end of January 2020.

“Back pay to 2017 brought a lot of debate. The employer offered back pay for 2018 only.

"Labour requested the employer to consult executive mayor on backpay for 2017 non-pensionable.”

Yesterday’s gathering affected the operations of the Tshwane Bus Service, which were suspended by MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.

Senkubuge said: “The City would like to apologise to Tshwane Bus Service users for the inconvenience caused by workers who responded to ongoing wage negotiations and its pending outcomes.”

Samwu, on the other hand, said the suspension gave a wrong impression that bus drivers were on strike.

Regarding the negotiations, Tladinyane said: “The employer had put down the demand to give payback on condition that they would deduct the money (lump sum) paid out to us because they were apologising. We said ‘no’ to that.”

He said Samwu didn’t sign the agreement because it wanted to consult first with the workers.

