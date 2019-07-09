THE body of a man with multiple stab wounds was discovered at this spot in Plastic View informal settlement on Sunday morning. Two women were killed in the area last week. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Community Safety MMC Karen Meyer says the Tshwane Metro Police Department will need backing from the SAPS to intensify policing at Plastic View informal settlement following three murders in the past week. Meyer said the City police officers needed joint operations with the SAPS.

“We are waiting for SAPS to assist us; it’s not something we can do on our own.”

Meyer said that crime at Plastic View was frightening, but was confident the involvement of stakeholders could turn the situation around.

The MMC was responding to pleas by residents of the area, who yesterday called for intervention to end the killings.

Late on Wednesday night two women were killed by four unknown gunmen, who are still on the run.

The body of a man with stab wounds was discovered on Sunday morning.

Community leader Benjamin Sithole said: “Plastic View has become even more dangerous. We always see politicians talking about combating crime and we think it’s about time they come here to restore peace.”

Sithole said the police had not been effective in combating crime in the community.

Ward councillor Riaan Uis said the police needed to put in more effort.

He said the SAPS needed to realise it was its responsibility to make the community safe and the police needed to do that without being pushed by politicians.

“There may be a problem of resources, but more is needed because these people need help. I can support and motivate the police and ask the station commander to push to have more resources from SAPS, but after it’s all said and done the bulk of the work will need to be done by the police to ensure the safety of the community.”

Police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe said: “After the killing of two women on Wednesday we ran an operation in the area.

“We arrived at Faerie Glen and arrested eight people in shebeens. Unfortunately, some situations are hard to police, such as that of the man who was stabbed and killed. He was drinking in a shebeen and after that he was stabbed.”

Selepe said the police were moving manpower to troubled communities.

She said the police were making arrests, but much of what was reported couldn’t be prevented.

Selepe emphasised that the police were working to rid communities of crminals to restore order.

