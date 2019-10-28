City of Tshwane workers less happy in their work









Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Workers at the City of Tshwane, under the DA-led administration, were less satisfied with their employer compared to the time they served under the former ANC. This was the picture that emerged from a survey conducted by the Bureau of Market Research under Unisa into employees' level of satisfaction. Undertaken in 2018/19, the research didn’t suggest that its findings has anything to do with any political period in the history of the municipality. However, researchers highlighted that the recent study was part of the longitudinal research first commissioned by the City in 2011 - the period which marked the ANC’s rule in the capital until 2016. The recent survey showed that the overall employee satisfaction dropped from 60.72 index points in 2011 to 56.12 index points in 2018/19.

To gauge the satisfaction levels of workers, the study used a number of variables, such as support and purpose dimensions. For example, under support dimension participants were asked to respond to a question related to the stress experienced within their work environment and whether they were satisfied with the work conditions at the municipality. Under purpose, researchers wanted to check the extent to which participants were proud of working at the City and whether their job description was clearly defined to them.

There were all in all 70 questions posed to participants under different sets of dimensions, which also included relationships, training and development, leadership and brand reputation.

The report said: “It is clear from the analysis that the employee satisfaction survey scores for 2018/19 are lower across all primary employee satisfaction dimensions. Support showcases the lowest satisfaction index score (51.53 points) for 2018/19. The support dimension also shows the biggest drop from 58.57 in 2011 to 51.53 index points in 2018/19.”

It was noted that the purposes dimension was the only primary dimension, which reached 60 index points in 2018/19. “This score is approximately five index points lower than in 2011. Overall, employee satisfaction dropped from 60.72 index points in 2011 to 56.12 index points in 2018/19,” the report said.

A total of 3813 employees participated in the 2018/19 survey, with 17.6% representatives of the at least 21000 City staff complement.

It was pointed out that the aspect of remuneration and benefits was strongly evident in the study.

“In addition to numerous quotes requesting a permanent position, salary increase or enhanced benefits, some quotes provided motivation for a need for remuneration packages to be revisited.”

DA regional leader in Tshwane Abel Tau, who is also MMC for Utility Services, said the study outcomes were not surprising. “The employees of the City have been working under the ANC for the longest of times, and for every change that comes we were likely to get a drop in employee confidence because employees would not be certain how the new leadership would be like.”

He said that other employees would have been unhappy by the investigation commissioned by former Solly Msimanga into the City’s employees’ organisational structure, which uncovered people who were not suitably qualified.

Tau said his experience was that the top managers and workers were happy under the DA-led administration. “I did have a top management meeting and honestly the top managers I work with are much happier.”

Pretoria News