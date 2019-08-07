File photo: Independent Media

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane says it has noted the concern raised by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) about the water supplied to the Hammanskraal area. Mayco committee member for utility services Abel Tau said: “The City continued engagements with the SAHRC and the national Department of Water and Sanitation regarding the quality of water supply in the area. It goes without saying that the supply of good quality water to the Hammanskraal community remains a priority for the City. We’ve been putting in place measures to improve the water quality and will continue to.”

The initial water quality complaints in the area related to taste, colour and odour.

Tau said the City implemented several measures to improve the operations of the existing water treatment plant while at the same time implementing upgrades by the construction of a new water treatment phase. He said the metro made significant strides in improving the quality of water supply in that the colour, odour and taste issues had been resolved.

“The upgrades at the water treatment plant include the installation of advanced treatment processes such as granular activated carbon filters as well as an ozone dosing system, which are suited to treat water from the raw water source for the Temba Water Treatment Plant.

“The upgraded water treatment plant is currently undergoing the final commissioning stage, with the tie-in of the existing and the new phase of the plant having been concluded during July. This ensures that all the water passes through the ozone treatment and filters, which will improve the final water quality from the upgraded treatment plant,” said Tau.

“The parameters that continue to pose a challenge for the water treatment plant are nitrogen and phosphate. These parameters are primarily a result of the poor raw water quality at the Leeukraal Dam that supplies the Temba Water Treatment Plant. The nitrogen and phosphate emanates from the effluent of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works, which discharges into the Apies River and flows into Leeukraal Dam.

“The non-compliance in nitrogen and phosphate in the final discharge from the Rooiwal is due to organic and hydraulic overloading of the plant. The City has implemented several measures to improve the operation of the treatment works.

“Some of these measures include the dredging of the maturation ponds and the refurbishment of the belt filter presses among several other interventions. These measures will improve the management of the excessive sludge that’s produced due to the organic overloading of the treatment plant.

“The nitrogen and phosphate non-compliances will, however, only be resolved by a complete upgrade and extension of the Rooiwal to adequately address the organic and hydraulic overload. The appointment of a contractor for phase one of the water treatment upgrade is at an advanced stage,” Tau said.

“We’ll continue to engage with relevant stakeholders regarding this matter. As things stand, we have a meeting scheduled for Monday with the City, SAHRC and department to deliberate on improving water quality in Hammanskraal.” Staff Reporter

