MMC for Community and Social Development Services, Sakkie du Plooy, said the policy had been in the making since 2016, with input from several NGOs, departments and homeless people. “We hold the principle that there should be no talks about the homeless without them.”
He said yesterday that the directorate had held a meeting with all stakeholders to follow up on the work they did in Marabastad, where they provided shelter for people whose shacks had been burned down in the unrest a month ago.
The policy had been expanded, with more NGOs working together not merely to provide shelter for the homeless, but to develop their surroundings and enable them to be able to maintain themselves.
“There’s so much that needs to be done to fulfil the policy, and we have a very organised and co-ordinated method,” he said.