TSHWANE Chief Financial Officer Umar Banda.

Pretoria - City of Tshwane’s Umar Banda was named young Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year at the 2019 CFO Awards held at Dimension Data Campus in Joburg. The winner of the award should not be older than 40, and must have a remarkable track record in his/her profession.

The 36-year-old Banda was up against four other candidates in the category in which he was nominated. One of the requirements for the category was that nominees should possess great leadership skills.

Banda, praised for leadership, work ethics and for taking responsibility at the moment of truth, is a chartered accountant. He has been in charge of the city’s finances since July 2017.

Banda said he was basking in the glory of his achievement.

“I am quite excited to receive the award as recognition for the hard work that the finance professionals in the city put in to drive financial sustainability and the achievement of the Integrated Development Plan.”

Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa commended Banda for his hard work. He said it was under his leadership that the DA-led multiparty administration obtained an unqualified audit for two consecutive financial years in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

He expressed faith that Banda and his team would continue with the good foundation already laid and that the city's finances would keep on getting better.

“This also gives us comfort that the city's purse is in safe hands and is managed by someone who fully understands and implements the Municipal Financial Management Act without fear or favour. It reassures us as the city that we are indeed on the right path of igniting excellence,” Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News