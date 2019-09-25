Rooiwal power station. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The city of Tshwane has asked the National Treasury for legal guidance on how to proceed to implement a deal which could see two municipal power stations in Pretoria West and Rooiwal partly in the hands of private companies. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he foresaw the partnership introducing independent power producers into the market.

He said it was important to look for alternative energy sources in order to ease the pressure on electricity-supply from the national power utility Eskom.

“We are over-reliant on Eskom, while we have two power stations in Rooiwal and Pretoria West.

“We are at a point of having a transactional adviser, who can advise us on how to proceed with it. It will give us alternative energy such as renewable energy, which is greener and cleaner,” the mayor said.

The City’s deal with private companies comes with a view to increasing the capacity of the coal-fired stations to produce power.

The partnership has been in the pipeline since 2015, when the ANC-led municipality wanted to lease the stations to private enterprises.

The process stalled when a deadline to appoint a successful bidder could not be met.

The DA-led municipality revived the leasing plans by calling for “public private partnership” to assist power stations to produce enough electricity.

The 1952 Pretoria West power plant has a design capacity to generate 180 megawatts (MW).

The Rooiwal facility, which was erected in 1963, is designed to produce 450MW.

For years the stations operated considerably below their capacity, partly because they were designed to use anthracite, a grade of coal that was more profitable to export.

Both stations have the potential capacity to generate nearly 1000MW.

Mokgalapa said: “We are calling for public private partnerships, and that is what we are doing now.”

He said the City had borne in mind that the process to finally forge partnerships with private companies could take longer to accomplish.

“They usually take a bit longer, but we are negotiating with National Treasury to follow their regulations in terms of how this can be accomplished, so that there are no mishaps in the process,” he said.

