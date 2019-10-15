Pretoria - With the sentencing of convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow expected to commence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria tomorrow, civil rights organisations are once again calling for the full might of the law to be applied.
Civil Rights organisation #NotInMyNameSA has once more come out to implore on the courts to dismiss Ninow's attempts at evading justice.
Mo Senne, head of communications for #NotInMyNameSA, criticised and made note of how on several occasions wherein Ninow had attempted to be shielded from the "long arm of the law" by having his mental health called into question.
Senne said this was especially so after it was cited that there was a need for a "needs-based assessment."
"He is being kept in a separate cell away from other inmates with the possibility of being moved to another facility all together."