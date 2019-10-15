Civil rights organisations call for full might of law in Nicholas Ninow sentencing









Nicholas Ninow in court. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - With the sentencing of convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow expected to commence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria tomorrow, civil rights organisations are once again calling for the full might of the law to be applied. Civil Rights organisation #NotInMyNameSA has once more come out to implore on the courts to dismiss Ninow's attempts at evading justice. Mo Senne, head of communications for #NotInMyNameSA, criticised and made note of how on several occasions wherein Ninow had attempted to be shielded from the "long arm of the law" by having his mental health called into question. Senne said this was especially so after it was cited that there was a need for a "needs-based assessment." "He is being kept in a separate cell away from other inmates with the possibility of being moved to another facility all together."

"To the naked eye, it appears as though he is receiving the treatment he would have enjoyed had the insanity plea been accepted.

"#NotInMyNameSA is concerned that Ninow's privilege affords him the luxury of special treatment which others are not privy to."

Senne said the organisation was calling for nothing less than a life sentence for Ninow, taking into consideration the delayed healing this has had on the affected family.

Ninow was found guilty by Gauteng High Court, Pretoria judge Papi Mosopa on two counts of rape, possession of illegal substances and defeating the ends of justice on September 16.

This after Mosopa rejected the version that he gave claiming he had raped the 7-year-old girl by impulse after she found him using drugs in the female bathroom of the Dros franchise in Silverton in September 2018.

