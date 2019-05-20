A file picture of Department of Health employees protesting outside their Civitas headquarters in the CBD. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Pretoria - The Tshwane Emergency Services (TES) said it stood by its decision that Civitas and Poyntons government buildings in the city centre were indeed safe for occupation. For months at a time, the Department of Health headquarters, Civitas on Thabo Sehume Street, has been the scene of demonstrations by employees affiliated to the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association of SA who are unhappy with the condition of the building.

At Poyntons, used by the Department of Correctional Services, employees have also refused to enter the buildings, citing safety concerns.

However, chief of TES Previn Govender said the department was satisfied that both Civitas and Poyntons were indeed safe for occupation.

Govender said TES had ensured the buildings met the minimum requirements as prescribed by the National Building Regulations.

Govender said they stood by their decision of September 2018 to lift the earlier prohibition notice at Poyntons.

He said the decision had been taken after the fire safety requirements had been met by the department and the tenant.

“Emergency services is satisfied with the actual work done on site. However, we still await emergency evacuation plans and for deviations from the original approved drawings to be corrected.”

Civitas was also given the green light, with Govender stating that they had even conducted an inspection on March 13.

Workers have refused to go past the foyer of Civitas and opted to work on their laptops, claiming the building was unsafe. They lamented that even though the building appeared beautiful on the outside, there were many faults inside due to lack of maintenance.

Public Servants Association's Peter Moloi previously noted how it appeared as if city inspectors were seemingly passing the buck to the department to decide on whether or not the building was safe for workers to occupy.

Since the beginning of May Civitas employees once again resumed their protest. The unions pulled out of the task team set up with departmental representatives meant to find alternative accommodation while renovations were under way.

Lusizo Ratya of Nehawu said employees had once again taken the decision to picket outside the building due to what he described as the arrogant behaviour of the department.

Ratya said since they started raising concerns about the safety of workers last year due to non-operational fire extinguishers, building defects and security issues and other health concerns, they had literally gotten nowhere.

He said nothing had been rectified to date and that the workers were still exposed to unsafe conditions.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo accused TES of declaring Poyntons safe without facts to support it.

He said they had repeatedly requested to be furnished with a report regarding the state and safety of the building, which had not been forthcoming.

Mamabolo insisted workers had every right to be concerned and were willing to continue to stay away from work, despite being victimised and intimidated by the employer.

