Claims of abuse at hands of soldiers will be investigated - SANDF spokesperson

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was not deployed to wage war against citizens but to protect them against the Covid-19. SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Vuye Luke said the incidents of alleged abuse of citizens by soldiers represented just a few straying members who would be investigated and dealt with accordingly. Luke said despite the UN saying a number of countries had incidents of excessive force applied by the soldiers on citizens, in the case of South Africa, the claims were unfounded. He said in South Africa the few recorded incidents did not amount to excessive force and should not be blown out of proportion. “There may be one or two incidents and I can assure you that they will be investigated and those who are found to be in the wrong will be dealt with.

“There is a reporting line where our people can report (abuse), but I can assure you that everywhere where there are soldiers, whether patrol or roadblock, there is somebody superior who is there to report to if there was any incident,” added Luke.

He said people may also report to the ombudsman who could take the matter up.

Luke added that all the soldiers were asking was for citizens to adhere to lockdown measures.

“Ours is to seek the enemy, identify it and destroy it. In this case we are dealing with an enemy we cannot see.

"So we need people who help us on this one by trying by all means to stay home, wash their hands and practise social distancing,” he added.

The soldiers, meanwhile, joined forces with the Tshwane metro police and SAPS to enforce lockdown measures in Ga-Rankuwa yesterday.

They closed several spaza shops owned and operated by foreign nationals who did not have appropriate permits to trade

Some of the operators were arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes while another was busted for selling hot food.

The officers also ensured motorists and people in the streets were not just wandering about without justifiable cause and permits.

Those who were in the streets lurking moved back into their homes.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News