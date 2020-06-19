Clampdown on crime in Tshwane hot spots

Pretoria - A multipronged operation led by district commissioner of the SAPS Major-General Tommy Mthombeni saw many suspects caught napping - literally - in the early hours of yesterday. Mthombeni said they were looking into areas that had high numbers of incidents and were vulnerable to Covid-19, to ensure they were compliant. He said that more monitoring of adherence was needed in areas declared hot spots, such as the CBD, the west and north-western areas. The operation also caught suspects wanted for other serious crimes ranging from burglary to robbery, theft and murder. “The suspects are expected to appear in court soon,” he said.

Yesterday’s operations also saw other entities such as the Department of Health, Environmental Affairs, Gauteng Traffic, Tshwane Metro Police Department and Emergency Services playing an integral role.

More than 700 people were screened for various health conditions, including Covid-19, at roadblocks held on the R21 and N14 near the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where more than 1600 vehicles and 680 people were processed.

As Mthombeni’s lieutenants and troops swept across Pretoria Central and Sunnyside, non-compliant second-hand goods dealers were not spared the rod.

They were issued with fines totalling R9500.

Furthermore, the contravention of the City’s by-laws and health protocols saw eight retail shops closed down.

During a debriefing session following the operation, Mthombeni urged officers in Tshwane to ensure that the prescripts of the Domestic Violence Act and gender-based violence were adhered to.

“Alleged offenders must be removed from the scene or communities without delay and be thrown behind bars to prevent femicide,” he said.

