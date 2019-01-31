A Palestinian protester carries a wounded fellow demonstrator during clashes with Israelis this week. At the weekend armed Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, shot dead a Palestinian in the village of Al Mughayyir. MOHAMMED SABER EPA-EFE

Tensions are building in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, accompanied and protected by Israeli soldiers, continue to spike resulting in death and injury. One of the focal points of tension in the territory is the southern West Bank city of Hebron where the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), an international protection force, has been told by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that their mandate will not be renewed and that they have to leave the country.

“We will not allow the presence of an international force that operates against us,” Netanyahu was reported as saying.

TIPH has been in Hebron for 20 years. Its presence was established there following the Oslo Peace Accords of 1993. After Netanyahu’s announcement, the secretary general of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) executive committee, Saeb Erekat called on “the UN to guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine not only ensuring the continued presence of TIPH in Hebron but also to deploy a permanent international presence in Occupied Palestine, including East Jerusalem, until the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation.”

Israel has chafed at the criticism TIPH has aimed in its direction. The body has released an almost 100-page report to mark its 20th anniversary. The report was based on over 40000 “incident reports” compiled over the years by its team and concluded that Hebron was moving in the opposite direction to the one agreed upon by Israel and the PLO in the Hebron Protocol, said Haaretz newspaper.

At the weekend armed Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israel soldiers, shot dead a Palestinian in Al Mughayyir village when clashes erupted between the settlers and locals.

Hamdi Taleb Na’asan, 38, a father of four was shot in the back when he went to help other Palestinians wounded. Palestinians accused the soldiers of not only failing to protect them from the settler attack but of failing to stop the settlers opening fire after stones were thrown in their direction.

Recently a young settler was indicted on charges of manslaughter after a rock he threw at a car killed a Palestinian mother.

Israeli settlers also come under regular attack from Palestinian stone throwers. A number have also been killed by Palestinian gunmen. African News Agency (ANA)