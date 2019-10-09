Class of hope at Plastic View left in ruins









THE City says Plastic View residents have eviction orders, and contempt of court applications under way. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - No good deed goes unpunished seems to the most fitting quote for non-profit SA Cares for Life, whose makeshift school at Plastic View was demolished. The NPO put up a tent at the embattled informal settlement, east of the city, from where children were taught. However, the tent was removed by the Tshwane metro police department. SA Cares managing director Sanet Fagan said the tent was meant to protect children from the scorching sun while offering them lessons. “We have been involved in Plastic View for three years, mobilising to keep children safe. We collected data and know how many are there, birth certificates and health, and we use that to help areas lacking.” Fagan said the residents had requested the prioritisation of education. “Foreigners and South Africans alike can’t find a place to get their children educated; many are doing nothing.

“Our view is that Plastic View started 13 years ago and a child that was five is now 18. What decisions are they making now? Is it a decision of crime? No one invested in them.”

They had initially set up shipping containers to convert into classes, but they could not put them up due to a looming court order regarding the existence of the settlement.

“Everyone has a right to an opinion on Plastic View but the children are at the short end; they are not the ones that asked to be there.

“I am so heartbroken because I believe we can make a difference, we gave up our whole lives for this cause and to make a difference.

“When we started the programme they didn’t know the colour blue or red, they were living in brown, now there is renewed hope. I am not asking for money, we can feed and teach them but I am being blocked and seeing their sad faces actually made me emotional.”

Fagan said after they were told they could not put up the containers, they had opted to buy a tent and equipment such as camping toilets and classroom supplies.

“We had the programme every Tuesday and Thursday where we taught them colours, counting, educational and fun activities such as trampolines. We also gave them water and food.

“The weather is sometimes windy and very hot, winter was cold and the rainy season is coming so we are worried about the programme that will cease to exist.”

In addition, the initiative resulted in the employment of 16 teachers, trained and graduated through SA Cares, and four security guards were hired to protect the tent.

Fagan said those against the tent were “using this as a dumping site for their negative emotions around Plastic View and children had become the victims”.

She said community leaders had brought out blankets and slept on the tent as a form of a silent protest as they also believed it had a great impact and should not be removed.

Fagan was slapped with a R1500 fine, which she must pay to get the confiscated tent back.

Mother of two Beauty Ncube said it was cruel as the tent was pitched to assist the children and help them learn. “We loved that they could play in the shade and learn something.

“We do not understand why it was removed; it was making a difference and assisting our children because we are unable to take them to school as our situation is bad already.”

Sharon Chengerai, who was among those trained as a teacher, said the effort to bring education to the forgotten people of Plastic View was a humble and noble deed to assist the children.

Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said residents around the informal settlement were given eviction orders as per the mayor’s instructions. “Currently, there’s contempt of court applications that are under way.”

She said while the administration appreciated the assistance volunteered by civil society groups, the law must be adhered to at all times.

“SA Cares is deliberately defying the law by promoting land invasions and being disingenuous in purporting to paint the city in a negative image while they have failed to follow due process, therefore acting unlawfully.”

Fagan, however, said there was nothing illegal with their work.

She said there were areas where NGOs were involved but the metro only took action in the east.

“For me, I don’t care if they put me in a bad light. I will accept (it) so these children do not become the victims.

“Everyone must have true facts not what they hear from people who don’t like Plastic View. If you think what I’m doing is wrong, come and see the work we are doing, and tell me it’s illegal.”

