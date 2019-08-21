THE Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was a no-go area yet again yesterday morning, as has been the case over the past three weeks. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University management maintained yesterday it would be business as usual. In addition, management said all stakeholders were in agreement the academic calendar should continue without further delays.

This despite the fact that there were fires licking the sign bearing the name of the university at the entrance yesterday morning.

What was evident was that for all the assurance that academic activities were resuming, the university remained closed for the fourth week.

A small contingency of SAPS members were at the scene to try to calm the situation.

But by noon the university had cleared.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said that following the meeting on Monday, it was decided that the council would return for follow-up engagements.

“But based on what transpired, it seems there were a few students who did not agree with what was tabled. Staff were ready to resume their duties and even as much as 90% of students also want to get on with things.

“It was fewer than 10 students who caused this raucous and fortunately they tired out eventually.

“So after we cleared things up we went to the gate to inform staff and students that everything continues.”

For now, he said, everyone was getting on with the agreed recovery plan.

Students will get cracking with their practicals and will continue until the end of the year.

“We’re still hopeful we’ll finish up in time and start exams in November. The acting vice-chancellor has already requested a meeting with those few students and other parties to say what issues were left out necessitating the continued disruptions,” Pule added.

Afterwards, the university council would write a formal agreement in response to the memorandum submitted, for all stakeholders to sign.

