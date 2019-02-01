Woza Albert returns to the State Theatre in March.

ABOUT four decades ago, performers and storytellers extraordinaire Mbongeni Ngema and Percy Mtwa asked the question that gave birth to the internationally acclaimed South African classic Woza Albert! The question was: What would happen if Christ returned to South Africa?

And the answer gave rise to a play that explored how the second coming of Christ (Morena) would affect the lives of poor black people, and how the white apartheid authorities would react. Written at the height of apartheid, the play is returning to the South African State Theatre in March.

Ngema and Mtwa, together with their original crew, have regrouped to stage the world-class form of protest theatre once more.

The creative geniuses penned what arguably would forever be hailed as one of the best plays to ever be scripted in theatre worldwide.

The production, a celebrated example of hard-hitting political satire, toured the world during the 1970s and 1980s, and played a major role in raising awareness and global support for the liberation Struggle.

The play is directed by Christopher John and presents a compelling view of a multitude of black and white characters as they explore themes of race and class, further exposing the power structures of white supremacy.

It concludes with a call for Christ to raise the dead heroes and leaders who fought against apartheid.

State Theatre chief executive Sibongiseni Mkhize said: “Even in the current democratic climate, the question that was asked by Ngema and Mtwa during the days of apartheid is still relevant. “There is a lot going on in our maturing democracy which arguably makes those who died with a revolutionary sword turn in their graves. “Constant contestation over the meaning and direction of the new South Africa’s socio-economic and political dispensation, the debilitating effects of corruption, and relentless economic inequalities are some of the things that perhaps await the second coming of Morena,” said Mkhize.