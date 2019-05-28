Today marks World Menstrual Hygiene Day and women and girls are urged to promote good menstrual hygiene management. Photo: IOL

Pretoria - Poor menstrual hygiene management could have a greater effect, including overgrowth of bacterial vaginosis. This could result in bad-smelling discharges, which may continue even after the end of menstrual period.

Today marks World Menstrual Hygiene Day and women and girls are urged to promote good menstrual hygiene management.

While some females might take too long to change soiled pads, health experts have warned of the greater effects of this, including having a bad smelling vaginal discharge and discomfort, among other things.

To avoid such challenges, pads or tampons must be changed regularly.

Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile of Kotex SA said women should change their pads at least three times a day during the duration of a menstrual period.

“Menstrual health isn't something to only consider during your period - bad smelling discharge, itching or lower abdominal pain can be signs that you may need to see your health provider to get a check-up.

“On average it is recommended that a woman changes her pad at least three times a day during her period; that's a lot of pads and tampons being used and disposed of for a period cycle that can vary between three and 10 days."

It was important to use clean and hygienic menstrual products, she said.

She also advised women to do away with vaginal douching, which is washing the vagina with a chemical mixture from a plastic bag or nozzle.

The use of panty-liners to protect underwear from the normal, acidic vaginal discharge could also help keep one feeling fresh, while changing tampons or pads regularly during a period could keep one confident, Khanyile said.

Meanwhile, a group of influential South African women led by former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela are preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

They will be trekking in aid of raising funds for sanitary wear and education for young girls.

In this year's Trek4Mandela expedition - now in its eighth year - Madonsela and her team aim to reach the 5895m Kilimanjaro summit on August 9 (Women's Day in South Africa).