Colleagues tell of grief after Garsfontein cop slain

Pretoria - Despite being heartbroken and grief-stricken, colleagues of slain Garsfontein police detective Tsietsi Teffo remain undeterred in their fight against crime. Constable Martin Dutja, a close friend and colleague, could barely hold back the tears as he restated their commitment to continue serving the country and the community even in their pain. Dutja was speaking at the memorial service for 37-year-old Teffo at the Hatfield Christian Church in Waterkloof yesterday. Teffo died on Sunday. He was killed after the suspect he and two other colleagues had approached grabbed the handgun of one the officers and shot him. The officers retaliated and shot back. “I thought I would one day be speaking at his wedding or anniversary, but certainly not at his memorial service,” Dutja said.

Thabiso Teffo said his dead brother’s gap would be felt by many people as he was determined to do a lot not just for his family, but within the SAPS.

“I wish I could say something to his wife but I am lost for words. We lost a soldier indeed.

“God doesn’t make any mistakes, but we as his creations make mistakes. I urge all of us to accept what has happened. We are not the first family and we won’t be the last.”

Meanwhile, unions took the opportunity to urge stakeholders to amend Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which deals with police using minimal force to protect themselves against criminals.

In absentia, president of the South African Police Union Mpho Kwinika said the section exposed members to danger as they had to contend with the consequences of protecting themselves against criminals. “We want the constitutionality of this section challenged as it leaves the women and men in blue vulnerable especially in Gauteng,” Kwinika said.

“Police officers should be allowed to hit back to curb these senseless killings. This section is cuffing police officers, leaving them and the citizens they’re meant to protect exposed to criminals who are armed and ready to use weapons.”

Teffo will be buried tomorrow at the Zandfontein Cemetery.

Pretoria News