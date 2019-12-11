Commemoration of International Human Rights Day at Freedom Park









Argentina’s ambassador to South Africa Alberto Pedro D’Alotto, with Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi during the commemoration of the International Human Rights Day yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Memory, Truth and Justice was the theme of the International Human Rights Day, observed every year on December 10. Locally, the commemoration took place at Freedom Park, where a representative of the Argentine embassy to South Africa shared that country’s experience under military dictatorship during the 1970s. On the sidelines, there was a photo exhibition titled “42 Years Memory, Truth and Justice: Human Rights Movement in Argentina”. The pictures were taken by Adriana Lestido and Marcelo Arganaz of grandmothers and mothers who lost their loved ones. Ambassador Alberto D’Alotto delivered the keynote address and said Argentinian society dealt with the consequences of that tragic past in order to establish the foundations of a strong democracy for the future.

He said between 1970 and 1980, a vast movement for the defence of rights was born and developed.

The movement obtained a wide transcendence at regional and international level, and that continued to gravitate in a predominant way even today in the political institutional reality of his country.

“The military government from 1976 to 1983 promoted the persecution, kidnapping, torture and murder in a secret and systematic way of people for political and religious reasons within the framework of what is known as state terrorism in Argentina,” he said.

D'Alotto added that the processes of Memory Truth and Justice culminated in the trials for crimes against humanity carried out against those responsible for human rights violations. “We too have walked a long way to freedom. Argentina has shared with South Africa the experience of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team.

“This team participated in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa and is co-operating with South Africa and other countries in Africa that passed through violent processes,” he said.

Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi described the day as historic and said the gathering was a testimony of how far the country had come.

