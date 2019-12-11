Locally, the commemoration took place at Freedom Park, where a representative of the Argentine embassy to South Africa shared that country’s experience under military dictatorship during the 1970s.
On the sidelines, there was a photo exhibition titled “42 Years Memory, Truth and Justice: Human Rights Movement in Argentina”.
The pictures were taken by Adriana Lestido and Marcelo Arganaz of grandmothers and mothers who lost their loved ones.
Ambassador Alberto D’Alotto delivered the keynote address and said Argentinian society dealt with the consequences of that tragic past in order to establish the foundations of a strong democracy for the future.