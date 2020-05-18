Comment invited on Tshwane municipal rates hike

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s proposed municipal rates increase, expected to come into effect on July 1, is being considered by a team of administrators headed by Mpho Nawa. The exercise to look into tentative tariff increases is running concurrently with an annual process of reviewing the City’s property rates policy. Residents have been urged to participate in the policy review by submitting their comments or objections to the City’s valuation roll for the period July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024. Those who want to make inputs should either be property owners or any interested persons and must do so before or by midnight on June 26. This is part of the City’s property rates policy review process, which takes place annually to categorise all properties within the City to generate rates’ revenue by assigning a tariff to the property valuations on the general valuation roll.

The valuation roll is open for public inspection at regional municipal offices in all the City’s seven regions.

“Any owner or interested person who wants to lodge an objection or make input in respect of any matter should do so on the prescribed forms which are available at the regional municipal offices or on the City’s website: www.tshwane.gov.za,” the City said.

Participants have been advised that objections must be in relation to a specific individual property, and not against the valuation roll.

The City emphasised that lodging an objection didn’t defer liability for payment of rates beyond the date determined for payment.

Nawa said: “The process of preparation of the municipal valuation roll in terms of Section 23(3) of the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Act is in progress and will be ready for implementation as of July 1, 2020.”

He said the draft for 2020/21 medium-term revenue and expenditure framework, tabled in accordance with the Municipal Finance Management Act, would be issued for community consultation.

The draft included the proposed tariffs for the new financial year.

Nawa said the relevant documents supporting the framework would be submitted to the National and provincial Treasury within the prescribed timelines. “All regulated and prescribed deadlines will be met, something that would not have been possible with a council that did not manage to meet for the relevant approvals,” Nawa pointed out.

The City’s process got under way at a time when the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) gave Eskom the go-ahead to recover R13.271 billion from its standard tariff customers, local special pricing arrangement customers and international customers.

The power utility had applied for a R27.323bn recovery in August.

Pretoria News