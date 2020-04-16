Communities urged to protect schools

Pretoria - While the SAPS was doing its part to fight robberies and the vandalism of schools, residents in the vicinity of the hot spots had a role to play as well. The plea was made by the Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education. In addition, it called for communities to stand up and defend schools which in recent weeks had been targeted by criminals. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they noted with concern the great number of schools that had been vandalised since the national lockdown was announced. Mbinqo-Gigaba said the country’s security resources were stretched to the limit to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and criminals were running amok. She said the need to repair the damage at schools would inevitably impact on learners once schools reopened. According to reports, 183 schools across the country had reportedly been the targeted by vandals, arsonists and burglars.

In Pretoria, Soshanguve, four schools were vandalised and subsequently set alight in a matter of days.

At the start of the week, 55 schools had been targeted in Gauteng alone.

In some cases, equipment was stolen or entire school buildings burnt, however, in most, the schools administration blocks were targeted.

“Communities have the power, even with the directive given to stay at home and stay safe, to be vigilant and to contact the authorities immediately if they notice anything untoward.

“Schools ensure that our children receive an education to enable them to make a better future.”

Mbinqo-Gigaba said there was a need for law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with criminals when they were apprehended.

As of Monday, police had arrested 41 suspects in connection with burglaries and the burning of schools in Gauteng.

Previously, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said 17 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg, nine in Tshwane, seven in Sedibeng, four in Ekurhuleni and another four in the West Rand.

Masondo said most of the suspects had already appeared in court.

He also noted that provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant- General Elias Mawela had appointed a team of experienced and senior police officers to investigate and identify the perpetrators.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said no further arrests had been made at the time of publishing, and there was no more information on whether there had been more schools damaged.

