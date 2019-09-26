In this regard, ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson confirmed a meeting that would be held soon to discuss collective security measures to combat attacks on people at the reserve.
Wilkinson said that despite various security measures being put in place at Fort Klapperkop, criminals had continued to attack and rob innocent people. He said this needed to be discussed by all stakeholders on Wednesday next week.
“We have seen that policing in the area is not sufficient because people still get attacked and criminals get away with crime. The gate is still open.
“This meeting will present us with an opportunity to revisit what each stakeholder has been doing, and then talk about what can be done collectively by everyone who wants to improve the situation.