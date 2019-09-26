Community called on to unite to fight crime at Klapperkop







THE view of the Pretoria CBD from Klapperkop Nature Reserve. Despite several interventions, the nature reserve is still crime-ridden. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The crime situation at the Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve needs all stakeholders to work together and implement a collective effort. In this regard, ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson confirmed a meeting that would be held soon to discuss collective security measures to combat attacks on people at the reserve. Wilkinson said that despite various security measures being put in place at Fort Klapperkop, criminals had continued to attack and rob innocent people. He said this needed to be discussed by all stakeholders on Wednesday next week. “We have seen that policing in the area is not sufficient because people still get attacked and criminals get away with crime. The gate is still open. “This meeting will present us with an opportunity to revisit what each stakeholder has been doing, and then talk about what can be done collectively by everyone who wants to improve the situation.

“This meeting will involve everyone from the City of Pretoria, golf estates, residents, private security, the SAPS, metro police, departments dealing with the environment and tourism, as well the Friends of Waterkloof and Klapperkop.

“I want everybody to be represented in the meeting on that afternoon. I think we’ve all realised that not enough has been done, and we need to change that.

“We can’t continue to have a situation where people are complaining about crime in the area but police visibility and patrolling is still limited.”

Wilkinson said the aim should be to get the reserve well organised and with plenty of activity to make it difficult for criminals to operate.

He said the meeting would allow stakeholders to give their input and then to work together so that things improved.

“We don’t want a situation whereby one person is only looking after his side of the fence. We want collective action to root out crime at Fort Klapperkop. I also want to know who claims to own this reserve. If it’s the City then the City should protect it.”

The meeting is scheduled for October 2 from 4pm at Waterkloof Golf Estate.

Pretoria News