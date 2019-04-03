Pretoria - About 50 members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department allegedly stormed a property in Tembisa where several mostly women-headed households stayed, and demolished and burnt down everything. This was despite the fact that the community allegedly paid them bribes to be left alone.

The Monflorah Park community, comprising about 250 members - including women and children - have since been living in the ashes.

This Friday, they will ask the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria for an urgent order interdicting metro police from evicting them, damaging property and harming them.

The community are also asking that the City of Ekurhuleni pay each of them emergency damages of R1500 to buy clothes, blankets and food.

In addition, they're asking that the municipality, within 48 hours of an order being granted in their favour, erect temporary emergency accommodation for them. In their application they're being assisted by Lawyers for Human Rights.

Community leader Florah Tjabadi said in papers filed at court that from December last year up to last week, the metro police had kept demolishing their shacks.

According to them, this has been done on instruction of DA ward councillor Derek Thomson, in collaboration with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Tjabadi said that in July last year, 13 families occupied a property in Tswelopele in Tembisa. The property had been vacated for more than a decade. “We are all poor people who previously squatted in Ivory Park.”

She said that shortly after settling there, they were confronted by the metro police, who burnt down their homes. They rebuilt their homes after Thompson allegedly said he would negotiate with the department on their behalf.

However, the city police again harassed them, but according to Tjabadi, agreed to leave them in peace if the community paid them bribes.

“Many of the occupants agreed to pay bribes, but a group of us decided to vacate and rebuild our homes on the adjacent property,” she stated.

In December, nearly 70 makeshift homes accommodating about 250 people were built in Monflorah Park.

Tjabadi said they stayed there in peace until December, when the police again demanded to receive bribes, or else they would be evicted.

“Out of fear and desperation we succumbed to the demands, and I managed to collect R2000 between the families. I was horrified by having to do this.”

She said an official of the department refused to deal directly with her as she was a woman, and she had to be escorted by a male to hand over the money.

But this did not help, she said, as the police on several occasions since had brutally evicted them and even shot at them with rubber bullets.

Tjabadi said despite more bribes, the demolitions continued.

On March18, they had gathered enough money to rebuild their homes, which were once again demolished the same day.

Tjabadi said they had nowhere to go, and many women and children were now left outside and exposed to the elements.

Community leaders took pictures and videos of the demolitions and subsequent devastation, which will be handed to court on Friday.

Tjabadi said they had nothing left, and many of them were assaulted during the attacks.

The City and the metro police indicated they would oppose the application, but had yet to file papers in this regard.

Pretoria News