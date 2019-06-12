INSIDE the Commuter FM studio in the CBD. The new radio station keeps commuters informed and updated about train schedules, among other services. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Railway stations and taxi ranks in the city will never be the same again following the launch of Commuter FM, which broadcasts from the historic Victoria Hotel directly across the road from Bosman Street Station. The radio station, working with Metrorail to be a one-of-a-kind broadcaster of traffic news, aims to reach the hearts and minds of commuters, with traffic updates every 10 minutes.

Managing director George Matlakala, the man behind Pheli FM, said there was a need to establish a station that would speak to commuters and give them detailed traffic updates and information, such as on trains that were running late.

The station broadcasts during peak hours in Bosman Station and throughout the day at the nearby taxi rank. The main future objective is for it to broadcast from all train stations and taxi ranks in the city.

“We are serious about providing insightful news and entertainment to commuters, and are talking to taxi associations and organisations involved in transport and community service. These include the Road Accident Fund, Government Communication and Information System and the City of Tshwane,” said Matlakala.

“We want to give the people of Tshwane something different that will not only be insightful, but could also help calm angry commuters and prevent violent protests.

“People are already listening to us from the CBD, Arcadia, Sunnyside, parts of north and west Pretoria, and Centurion area. We plan to expand.”

The station receives updates from Metrorail from 4am, and with presenters broadcasting live from the studio for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, traffic updates are presented in a way to make sense to every listener.

“We’re also giving informal traders and owners of very small businesses opportunities to promote their businesses in our studio for free.”