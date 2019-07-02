Starline commuters protesting outside the Department of Transport, where they handed in a memorandum demanding the termination of the contract with the bus operator. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Commuters yesterday called for the termination of the contract between Starline bus operator North-West Transport Investment and the Gauteng provincial government. The commuters from Atteridgeville, Mabopane and Hammanskraal demonstrated outside the Department of Transport in the CBD, calling for the termination of the contract by Friday.

They cited poor service from the bus operator. The commuters threatened to shut down the city’s townships if their demands were not met.

They said they travelled in unroadworthy buses daily. Other problems raised included overcrowding, shortage of buses and higher prices.

Rapholo Jomo, for the organisers, claimed commuters were expected to donate money for toll gates and buy diesel daily. “Commuters donate at least R5 each to buy diesel per bus daily despite having bought tickets. Commuters also pay for toll gates.”

Some commuters, he said, received written warnings for arriving late at work because of the unreliable buses. Students repeated modules due to arriving late for exams, he said.

The buses also posed a health hazard to some commuters. “Some commuters get sick due to dust because the bus floors are damaged.

“The window shield has been replaced with steel sheets and there are permanent brake failures,” Jomo said.

He blamed the issues on poor management and misuse of funds by management of the entity.

He said commuters were promised new buses in the past years, but nothing changed.

In the memorandum handed over to the department, the commuters demanded that all routes serviced by the entity be re-advertised and “competent” bus operators hired on a long-term contract. They said the new operator could conclude the remainder of the current deal. Where reasonably practical, more than one service provider must be appointed to replace the current operator, commuters said.

They held placards with messages such as “enough is enough” and “poor bus service”.

Senzekile Skosana from Hammanskraal said: “We buy expensive tickets, but the service is alarming and our lives are constantly in danger due to overcrowding. I pay R232 weekly and now they have increased the prices. You find that there are 700 commuters using one bus. I arrive late at work and sometimes use taxis after the bus fails to come. I knock off at 4pm and have to wait for a bus to pick me up at 6pm; things are really bad,” Skosana said.

Pretoria News