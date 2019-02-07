Johannesburg. Taxis. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

TAXI commuters from Pretoria to Marapyane were yesterday caught in the crossfire as drivers from the two rival associations clashed over the route at Bloed taxi rank. They were ordered by some drivers from Simunye Association to alight from a taxi belonging to Central Point Eleven or risk not arriving at their destination safely.

The Simunye drivers threatened their counterparts in the presence of the police, saying they would mobilise their colleagues at Bosman taxi rank to remove them.

There was only a war of words, but the altercation didn’t get physical.

SAPS officers at the scene restored calm and commuters were allowed to get back in the taxis.

Later in the day, association representatives were called into a closed-door meeting with the provincial transport board members

The board found that Central Point was wrong to allow its drivers to occupy a platform belonging to Simunye by force.

The board asked that the taxis be removed from the rank.

Earlier on, police dispossessed one of the taxi drivers of his firearm despite it being licensed.

Association members had been at each others’ throats since 2014 following the merger of the Burgersfort Long Distance association and Central Point Eleven to form Simunye.

Drivers affiliated to Central Point Eleven claimed they were not consulted during the merger, facilitated by the transport board.

They therefore refused to legitimise the existence of Simunye, which was granted an operating licence for the route.

Their chairperson, Paul Rantaung, said the merger was challenged in the High Court in Pretoria, which ruled that his association must be allowed to return to the route.

He said his affiliates had been frustrated by the board which didn’t want to enforce the ruling handed down by the court.