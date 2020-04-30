Concern after 5 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed at Kgosi Mampuru II prison

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Five new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison, bringing the total number of positive cases among inmates at the facility to seven. Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the total number of infections in the prisons was rising and now stood at 138 across the country. He said mass screening and testing had been pivotal for the department, as it enabled the gauging of the actual spread of Covid-19, which led to the immediate containment and treatment of those testing positive. The patterns are now changing as the Western Cape and Gauteng are registering new cases lately. The new positive cases increased by nine and related to five remand detainees at Kgosi Mampuru (non-sentenced prisoners) and four officials from the Western Cape, he said.

One of the officials who tested positive in the Western Cape died on Monday evening and an investigation, by the Department of Health, is under way to determine the cause of death. Three officials have recovered.

Gauteng has eight positive cases - seven are inmates and one is an official. Of the seven inmates, five are new cases. There is also one official at head office in Pretoria who tested positive, and one recovery.

Correctional Services said mass screening and testing remains in force across all centres to identify the hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape’s correctional services population records the highest number, with 91 cases. Of this total 56 are inmates and 35 officials.

In the Western Cape, 35 officials and one inmate tested positive.

According to a directive issued by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng earlier, prisoners should not be brought to the courts during lockdown and their cases should be postponed through a video-link to the prison court. Only those who have to appear for the first time following arrest or those who need to apply for bail should be brought to court. All visits to inmates were suspended.

Justice Edwin Cameron, the inspecting judge for the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, which inspects the conditions in prisons, and others called on the government to consider releasing some prisoners who are eligible for parole soon, over 60 and frail or those non-violent inmates who have less than a year to serve.

This is to alleviate the already overcrowded prison system in a bid to curb an uncontrollable spread of the virus among inmates.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News