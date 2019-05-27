WORKERS clean up human waste in the CBD, as many express concern about lack of ablution facilities in the heart of the capital. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The issue of lack of ablution facilities in the CBD has become a serious concern, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has said. “It is affecting a lot of people. I will convene an urgent meeting with the regional team to look into this matter,” the mayor said.

He said the City would look at partnering with private property owners to see which properties could be used to cater for the public.

“The number of people residing within the City’s confines just keeps growing, and we need to plan around that. We do have a team of inner city cleaners, but this problem has become a nuisance so we will plan for it.

“We have a team dealing with City planning and have ideas of what can be done as we plan to keep improving public service.”

The heaps of human excrement and stains of urine on walls of important public buildings in the inner city have continued.

People walking through the CBD find themselves having to jump over human waste and urine near iconic buildings, including the Palace of Justice, National Treasury, Pretoria Magistrate's Court and Pretoria Central Police Station.

When the Pretoria News first reported on this problem last month, a lot of people blamed the mess on people who lived on the streets. Nonetheless, they indicated that the homeless had no choice as there were no ablution facilities in the city centre.

Others blamed the City for failing to provide sufficient ablution facilities.

Tebogo Mpufane of Kopano Manyano God The Founder’s Centre for Homeless also argued that the City just did not have enough ablution facilities for the public in general.

He said the culprits were not just people living on the street, but everyone.

Joseph Tshifaro, who has been operating and cleaning the paid-for toilets on Church Square for 13 years, blamed the problem on some unruly homeless youngsters. “Things have improved around Church Square. We see some people coming to clean the mess. They even use hosepipes and detergents to wash away the mess.

“The only problem is that it is not a permanent solution because the people doing this come back at night.”