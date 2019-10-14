Concern over neglect of Tswaing Crater north-west of Pretoria









The Tswaing Crater, believed to be about 220 000 years old, is 1.13km in diameter and 100m deep. OUPA MOKOENA African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The historic Tswaing Crater, 40km north-west of Pretoria, is in a state of disrepair. Portions of the perimeter walls at the 2000ha heritage site, are broken and empty bottles scattered everywhere. The site in managed by Ditsong Museums of South Africa, under the Department of Arts and Culture. It is surrounded by settlements inhabited by more than 1 million people, including Winterveld, Soshanguve, Mabopane and New Eersterust. According to locals, drug users were partially responsible for the vandalism. “They rip the fence out to feed their dismal cravings. The community has tried to guard the parameter fence, but have had no government support,” said a resident. Community leader Sello Thubakgale said they had tried to engage with management and the department, to no avail. “This heritage site should uplift the surrounding communities. It’s historic and majestic, but instead it is being neglected,” he said. “In the past we have complained about this and asked to be able to rebuild it, but the department does not just allow anybody to rebuild or restructure the place because of its heritage status,” said Thubakgale.

He referred to other neglected significant sites such as the Rondavels, Solomon Mahlangu Square and HM Pitje Stadium and lamented the fact that the country was not looking after its history. “Heritage sites are part of our history and teach us about who we are. Unfortunately, sites like these are in danger of being lost through neglect or man-made destruction."

Thubakgale said he had noticed a decline in the condition of the grounds at Tswaing and in the behaviour of residents who frequented the area.

Some 220000 years ago, a meteorite half the size of a soccer field in diameter and travelling at 4000km/* hit the area, exploding with the impact of 100 atomic bombs. The astrobleme (crater on the Earth's surface made by a meteorite impact) is 1.13km in diameter and 100m deep.

The facility, formerly known as Pretoria Saltpan (or Soutpan), is one of about 170 impact craters in the world and four known in South Africa.

Petunia Lessing of the Department of Arts and Culture said they were aware of the neglect of Tswaing Crater.

She said the fence was vandalised by the community. “There are plans to upgrade the fence through the department’s entity, Ditsong Museums of South Africa. These plans were put on hold until the consultations with the community are finalised,” she said.

“Ditsong is developing a community engagement framework to ensure broad-based community consultation and ownership for the crater on future projects, including the fence. It should be noted that the government has limited resources and can therefore not replace infrastructure that is continually being vandalised by communities,” said Lessing.

Pretoria News