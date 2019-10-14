The site in managed by Ditsong Museums of South Africa, under the Department of Arts and Culture. It is surrounded by settlements inhabited by more than 1 million people, including Winterveld, Soshanguve, Mabopane and New Eersterust.
According to locals, drug users were partially responsible for the vandalism. “They rip the fence out to feed their dismal cravings. The community has tried to guard the parameter fence, but have had no government support,” said a resident.
Community leader Sello Thubakgale said they had tried to engage with management and the department, to no avail. “This heritage site should uplift the surrounding communities. It’s historic and majestic, but instead it is being neglected,” he said.
“In the past we have complained about this and asked to be able to rebuild it, but the department does not just allow anybody to rebuild or restructure the place because of its heritage status,” said Thubakgale.