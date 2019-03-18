BACKSTREET abortion advertisements are found everywhere in the Pretoria CBD, despite them being an unsafe option, according to doctors. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Doctors have expressed concern about the increase in backstreet abortions in Pretoria. According to the doctors, the abortions are conducted by people mostly from other countries who work in a web-like syndicate.

Increasingly, desperate pregnant women optfor them because it is easy to obtain contact details, which are often placed on trees, traffic signs or street lights.

According to the doctors, the women felt they will not be judged by anti-abortion sentiments. Backstreet abortions are also cheaper.

Noticeably, these “practitioners” always provide a cellphone number as contact and never a landline.

The doctors said the dodgy abortions were leaving women with complications which threatened their lives and hampered their chances of falling pregnant again.

The doctors, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said they were tired of seeing vulnerable women falling victim to bogus practitioners selling abortion pills like candy in the CBD.

They said seeing women experiencing complications including excessive bleeding and damage to their internal reproductive organs had prompted them to speak out.

“In the past three months, more and more women have been coming to my pratcice, looking for one of these bogus women's clinics which are found on the internet. While I do not run a women's clinic, we offer medical assistance.

“However, the very same women will come back with what we call septic miscarriage. This is an abortion that is not clean. These women often suffer grave infections and blood loss.

“With our limited resources to investigate, we have also discovered that there is one of these so-called women's clinics not far from our practice. We have reason to believe the people are posing as professionals, but don't even have a bed,” said one of the doctors.

According to them these “experts” were computer gurus who mastered search engine optimisation to a point that their websites were competing for the top on internet browsers. This meant that most legal practices would be harder to find on the internet unless the user searched specifically by name or it was a popular medical franchise.

“We feel these criminals are doing as they please and this has got out of control. We believe there is legislation on abortion but it is not sufficiently enforced . We see their posters are all over Pretoria and people are handing them out at traffic lights.

“The law prohibits doctors from giving these abortion pills to women over 20 weeks unless the pregnancy is classified by the law as an exception.

“In fact, for a doctor to give these pills to a woman who is over 13 weeks pregnant, two other doctors must consent. This law was designed to ensure a good balance between practitioners who are pro-abortion and those who are pro-life.

“However, with these bogus practitioners it does not really matter how long a woman has been pregnant, just as long as she is going to pay. When these women have complications they just advise them to go to hospital or to our practices. The women also do not admit that they tried to have an illegal abortion,” said one doctor.

The Pretoria News and the doctors called and recorded conversations with bogus practitioners from one of these “women’s clinics”.

The websites are usually convincing and photos of the staff sourced elsewhere to make it look authentic.

A man with a foreign accent answered the phone and said he was in Pretoria near the Bosman Mall.

When prompted to give the location of his clinic by one female doctor, posing as a potential client, he relentlessly asked the woman to wait outside a popular restaurant and call him when she was there.

Although the caller said she was more than 20 weeks pregnant, this man did not care.

In fact, he asked if the woman wanted to just buy the pills or go to his clinic. He said the services would cost R1800.

The doctors have meanwhile reported their concerns to the Health Professions Council of South Africa to investigate.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Popo Maja said they were aware of the illegal business. He said the department worked with the police to trap the perpetrators.

Annica Marincowitz runs a non-profit organisation called Choice, which assists women to obtain safe abortions.

She said there were various reasons why the women went to bogus clinics.

While the more than 500 state hospitals and clinics in the country were supposed to provide free abortions, many simply refused, she said.

“Abortion is a very emotional issue. While it's lawful up to 20 weeks, many doctors and nurses simply refuse as they have conscience objections.”

She said many opted for the easy way - to simply phone the number provided on the street corner where “safe and painless” abortions were promised. They felt this way they would not be judged.

