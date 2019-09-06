THE composting facility at Grootvlei, which residents say should be relocated to a suitable area. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents in the vicinity of a composting facility in Grootvlei, north of the city, have called on the metro and provincial government to shut the site down amid health concerns and other complaints. Alarm bells rang when a big cloud of smoke hovered over the area for days from Saturday morning until Monday, causing panic among residents.

Residents said the facility should be situated in an industrial area and a residential and agricultural one.

A resident of the area for 30 years said the past few months had been unbearable. “We have never had such problems. My wife cannot even do our laundry because of the constant dust and smoke. Headaches and sinuses are the order of the day since we started inhaling this smoke and pungent smell. I believe there are chemicals they are using.

“In the morning you get greeted by a musty smell; in the evenings, one cannot even sit outside. You cannot breathe at night or open your windows.”

He said if he were to put his property up for sale it would be sold for peanuts because no one wanted to live near a dump site. “There was a petition done ages back but there was no response or action taken (so) we do not know where that ended up.”

Another resident, who said he worked from home, faces difficulty as most clients find the smell unbearable and opt to take their businesses elsewhere. The once prevalent animal life there had also vanished.

The residents called for the facility to be shut down.

An expert in the waste management industry said a repeat of the three-month blaze in 2017 in the east would repeat itself if action was not taken immediately.

He said the practice of composting was so intricate that if not done properly, it could result in mass pollution and cause health complications for residents living nearby; composting required constant turning and watering as the temperatures could reach highs of 70°C and easily catch fire.

“Compost windrows that are not properly aerated and kept moist are prone to spontaneous combustion.”

He said it was an activity listed in terms of the National Environmental Management Waste Act and required an authorisation from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development before activities are started.

“If composting activities resume prior to the authorisation being granted, which is the case with this compost facility, then the convicted person could be liable for a fine of up to R10million or face up to 10 years in prison.”

Comparing it to the 2017 blaze that hit the Garstkloof composting site, he said it would take an inordinate amount of effort and water to remedy this situation. “If it is not put out properly through breaking the windrows down and dousing every inch of it with water, then the windrows are prone to catch fire again.”

Tshwane MMC of Environmental Affairs Dana Wannenburg said they had enlisted a service provider to chip, remove and dispose of garden waste from the garden refuse transfer stations.

“At first, the contractor disposed of the chipped garden waste at City landfill sites, where it was mixed with top soil and used as top cover as part of the landfill management process.

“A few months ago the service provider took it on themselves to dispose of the chipped garden waste at a privately owned smallholding near Bon Accord for composting purposes without formally informing the City.”

Wannenburg said it seemed the service provider did not apply for the necessary permission from the department to use the property for composting purposes.

“It is common cause that a composting site must be managed in a specific manner to prevent build-up of methane gas, which could lead to the outbreak of fire on the heap. Whether this is the cause of the fire that occurred this past week is unknown.”

Plans to alleviate complaining residents in the vicinity would entail first putting out the fire, following which accepted practices of composting site management have to be strictly followed. This should prevent any fires and smoke from occurring in the future.

MMC for Health Derrick Kissoonduth said the metro would investigate the matter, and the complaints on health complications were worrying. “The health of our residents is important so we need to look at it seriously.”

Roleta Lebelo, spokesperson for the department, said they were not aware of the issues raised by residents or the fire that broke out over the weekend.

She said they still had to investigate and confirm with the unit responsible for issuing licences. “Most composting facilities do not require licences but are required to be registered under the norms and standards. If a site is unlicensed we would issue a notice requiring the site to close.”

She said they would be conducting an inspection at the facility and forge a way forward after they have visited the site.

Pretoria News