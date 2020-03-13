Concourt ponders case for domestic workers to claim compensation for injuries

Pretoria - It was a big moment for the president of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa Pinky Mashiane when she walked into the Constitutional Court. Mashiane found 10 judges presiding over the case she started single-handedly. The highest court in the country heard legal arguments in the case which will pave the way for domestic workers to claim compensation for injuries on duty, or their families to be compensated in the case of death. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, last year ruled that the exclusion of domestic workers in the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act was unconstitutional and that the invalidity would be of immediate and retrospective effect. But before this could come into force, the Constitutional Court had to speak the final word on the matter.

Mashiane, who had been fighting for the rights of domestic workers for years, told the Pretoria News that it was a historical occasion for her when the case eventually made it to the apex court.

“I was thrilled seeing 10 judges, led by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, sitting about the case I started single-handedly at a time when many people were not taking me seriously.”

She said while the Concourt had reserved its judgment, she was confident it would find in favour of the domestic workers.

“We are expecting the court to be on our side when they make that decision. We also hope it will give instructions to the Department of Labour to compensate domestic workers and to start registering their claims.”

A confirmation of the high court’s order will bring those domestic workers who were in the past injured while on duty, as well as those injured in future, in line with workers in other professions who receive compensation while on duty.

The case was sparked by the family of Maria Mahlangu, who in 2012 died while on duty. She fell into her employer’s pool while she was cleaning windows and drowned.

Her family was told at the time that they could not claim compensation as the dependants of domestic workers were excluded from act. To date, her family has not been compensated.

Her organisation, with the help of the Social and Environmental Research Institute, challenged the constitutionality of act.

Mashiane said if the high court orders are confirmed by the Constitutional Court, it would have significant implications for employers of domestic workers.

Under terms prescribed by the Department of Labour, employers would have to contribute a monthly amount to the compensation fund for their domestic employees from a specific date.

In the event of injuries, diseases or death arising out of and in the course of employment, statutory benefits will be paid from the fund to employees or the dependants of deceased employees.

Employers who have registered their employees will be protected against civil claims.

The institute in turn said it was its hope that this important issue reaching the highest court in the country signalled a turning point in enforcement of domestic worker laws and policies.

