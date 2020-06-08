Confusing Covid-19 tests horror story for Pretoria east mom of ill son, 5

Pretoria - While it is no joke to hear you have tested positive for Covid-19, it is even worse if you have a young son who has an immune deficiency and doctors have warned that any exposure to the virus could be fatal for him. This was the experience of a Pretoria east mother, who was at first told by a private laboratory she had tested positive for Covid-19. As she could not believe this because she was careful not to expose herself due to her son’s vulnerability, she then had herself tested again. This time, mother of three Michelle de Jager tested negative. While she is grateful, it came at a great price. She had to isolate herself for a day from her family and her son could not have a vital medical procedure owing to her having at first tested positive. De Jager feels the laboratory in the first place issued her with the wrong diagnosis.

“To me hearing that I tested positive, was like receiving the death sentence,” she said.

De Jager said she and her 5-year-old son Logan were tested for the first time two weeks ago. Logan had to go to the Pretoria East Hospital as he was severely ill. Both tested negative and she spent several days with him in the hospital.

The doctors, however, said he had to undergo another surgical procedure, which was due to take place at the Sunninghill Hospital. Both again had to undergo Covid-19 tests to be able to attend the procedure.

De Jager said the private laboratory told them the results were delayed, but they nevertheless went to the hospital as scheduled last Tuesday.

“We waited outside the doors for the results to come before we could enter. A few minutes before the operation was due, my son’s results came through as negative, but I still waited for mine.

The doctors could not wait any longer and took her son inside. “By this time I was in a state as my child had to go in with me. About 15 minutes later the call came and the laboratory told me I had tested positive. I could not believe it as my son and I were together all the time and he tested negative.

Because she tested positive her son could not have his procedure and both went home.

“I simply cannot understand this. The test results that I am positive must have been wrong. I am still traumatised and my son still has not had his surgical procedure done.”

