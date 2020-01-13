Construction of residences for 2000 Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University students starts









The entrance to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has kicked off its year on a positive note with the announcement of the construction of student residences. Having battled to finish the 2019 academic calendar on schedule due to protracted protests by students and workers' unions over accommodation woes, the university said it would this year be increasing its bed facilities to cater for the thousands of students who arrived annually at their doorstep. Professor Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, acting vice-chancellor for the university, said it would be building a new residence facility, following the approval of the rezoning application. Ayo-Yusuf said with the rezoning consent, he hoped they would be able to break ground on the facility, which will cater for 2000 more students. He said they would in the same breath look to focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations in order to prevent fraud, corruption, as well as diversify their sources of funding.

Both students and workers brought up issues of corruption during protests held through the course of the year.

“The university will continue its maintenance and upgrade of facilities and accelerate the pace of enhancing the quality of our academic programmes in an effort to support the university’s teaching, research, community engagement and service missions.”

End of July saw the university suspend its academic activities for three weeks following protests by students who decried the poor state of residences and infrastructure at the university.

Despite the university obtaining an interdict to enable non-striking staff and students on to the premises, they were unable to resume teaching due to protesting students blocking roads and burning rubbish at the campus in Ga-Rankuwa.

On August 16, university students who likened their Drie Lilies residence to a “concentration camp” brought the Tshwane CBD to a standstill when they went to confront the company managing their residence.

They alleged they had been pleading with the management to put security measures such as functional CCTV cameras up to curb the criminal activity that had been occurring since 2017.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said while nothing had begun on site, should everything go without hiccups or disruptions, they hoped to complete the building within a year and a half.

