Having battled to finish the 2019 academic calendar on schedule due to protracted protests by students and workers' unions over accommodation woes, the university said it would this year be increasing its bed facilities to cater for the thousands of students who arrived annually at their doorstep.
Professor Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, acting vice-chancellor for the university, said it would be building a new residence facility, following the approval of the rezoning application.
Ayo-Yusuf said with the rezoning consent, he hoped they would be able to break ground on the facility, which will cater for 2000 more students.
He said they would in the same breath look to focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations in order to prevent fraud, corruption, as well as diversify their sources of funding.