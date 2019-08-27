Part of the holes in Soutter Street, Pretoria West. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Frustrations mount once again over holes dug up on Soutter Street by the City of Tshwane in Pretoria West after a contractor was allegedly chased by armed men a week ago.



The City of Tshwane dug up the holes last year to fix problematic drainage blockages that were causing a sewage spill across different points in the street.





However, after realising that the blockage was very extensive and complex, the City advertised a tender to have a specialist come in and fix the problem.





Now residents and business people are frustrated the contractor that was doing great work and nearly completing the trench work was chased away.





They said a group of about nine armed men intimidated the workers and told them to stop doing the work or pay a monthly R35 000 fee to continue working.





A businessman who called the police, Fritz de Klerk, said: "these guys would just come with their firearms and threaten the foreman to get him and his team to stop working. When I called the police they would go away and then come back when the police left.





"I think this company was doing great work because they are trench specialists and I also found out that they've done some work for the City in Soshanguve and that's when these guys who threatened them found out about them.





"This kind of behavior is bad for service delivery in our country. You can imagine how tired we are of these holes and sewage because they've been here for months and months.





"Even our businesses are suffering, we are losing clients."





The City of Tshwane confirmed that the intimidation took place when the contractor was working.



