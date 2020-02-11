Contractor to blame for shoddy work on Atteridgeville low-cost houses - Mokgalapa









Partially completed houses in Atteridgeville that were to be constructed with the proceeds of the sale of the Tshwane mayoral house. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has apportioned blame for the shoddy work identified in the construction of at least 40 low-cost houses in Atteridgeville Extension 19 on the incapable contractor appointed by the City of Tshwane. Former Mayor Solly Msimanga utilised the proceeds from the sale of the official mayoral house in the leafy suburb of Muckleneuk to build houses for the poor. The mayoral house was sold on auction for R5.1 million. It was anticipated that the housing project would have been completed by October last year, but to date the houses are still being built. Disappointed beneficiaries complained that foundations of some houses were not satisfactory, expressing fears that they might collapse in the event of heavy storms.

Msimanga was displeased about the slow pace at which the houses were being built.

He had hoped to be asked to participate in the handover, but hadn't heard from the city.

Beneficiaries said the buildings were delayed by people who demanded sub-contracting work.

Other people complained that the foundations of some houses were not high enough to prevent water from flowing inside when it rained.

Mokgalapa blamed the incapacity of the contractor for the type of work done on houses.

He further attributed the delays to specifications of houses, which exceeded the budgeted amount.

He said: "The matter is receiving attention with the issues resolved on the specifications and the budget issues as well as appointing a capable contractor to complete the houses that will be completed soon."

According to him, there were 21 houses completed so far and the rest would be finalised by the end of March this year.

He said the contractor was put on strict terms to complete the houses, which took a long time to finish.

Community leader Isaac Kgosana said the intention of the people, who wanted to benefit from the project, was not to disrupt it.

"Our intention was not to stop the project, but we wanted the main contractor to give locals sub-contract work."

Pretoria News