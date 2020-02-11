Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has apportioned blame for the shoddy work identified in the construction of at least 40 low-cost houses in Atteridgeville Extension 19 on the incapable contractor appointed by the City of Tshwane.
Former Mayor Solly Msimanga utilised the proceeds from the sale of the official mayoral house in the leafy suburb of Muckleneuk to build houses for the poor.
The mayoral house was sold on auction for R5.1 million.
It was anticipated that the housing project would have been completed by October last year, but to date the houses are still being built.
Disappointed beneficiaries complained that foundations of some houses were not satisfactory, expressing fears that they might collapse in the event of heavy storms.