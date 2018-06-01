Johan Mokoena makes his way down to the cells after sentencing. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - While the extent of femicide (the killing of a woman by her partner) has shocked the country, a judge in sentencing the murderer of his common-law wife to 25 years in jail on Friday, called on the country to rethink and re-strategise the methods used to try and combat this epidemic.





“This insanity must stop. The court must send out a message that enough is enough,” Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Cassim Sardiwalla said on Friday.





He said Johan Mokoena, 44, showed no respect for women and he had to be taken off the streets for a long time. Mokoena was previously sentenced to an effective three years in jail for raping a previous girlfriend. He served a year and a half behind bars before he was given parole.





A few years later, on March 20, 2016, he brutally slit the mother of his child’s throat. Nthabiseng Manko bled to death in the bed she shared with Mokoena at their Devon, near Nigel, home.





The couple’s three-year-old daughter was present at the time and Mokoena later handed the bloodstained child to Manko’s family, before he gave himself up to the police.





Mokoena, who pleaded guilty to murder, told the court he loved Manko dearly and that he was very sorry for what he had done, but he had lost his temper with her as he found another man in her bedroom when he arrived home after work. He said he, in a fit of rage, stabbed her in the neck, but pictures showed how her throat was slit with a hunting knife.





The court, however, frowned upon his version and said he was not forthcoming about what happened that night. Judge Sardiwalla said if one looked at the evidence, it was unlikely that there was another man in the house.





Mokoena claimed the other man fled through the window of the bedroom, but pictures of the crime scene showed the window to be closed. The judge also questioned why Mokoena, if he was so angry, did not go after the man.





He found that Mokoena simply had no respect for women and that his short stint in jail for rape, did not teach him a lesson. While Mokoena testified in mitigation of sentence, the judge repeatedly asked him whether he thought about what he had done while he was serving his jail time for the rape. But Mokoena simply blamed that victim as like his murder victim for what had happened.





Judge Sardiwalla said the murder of defenceless women, especially at the hands of their partners, was out of hand. “It is preposterous that women experience intimate partner violence,” he said.





The judge commented that femicide as well as the killing of women and children in general, knew no colour or age. He said there is no discrimination when it came to this type of violence, from grandmothers to small babies are killed.





He said half of the women killed in South Africa are by their intimate partners.





Prosecutor Esther Mnguni earlier told the court that police crime statistics showed between April and December 2016, there were 14 333 murders in South Africa, of which 1 730 of the victims were women. Half were murdered by their partners.





Between January and March this year, 67 criminal cases were brought before the high court in Pretoria, of which nine were femicides. So far between April to June 29, 59 criminal matters have been enrolled of which nine were again femicides.





Mnguni said these figures excluded women who were raped.



