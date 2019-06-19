Pretoria - Police killings put the safety of our country and its citizens in jeopardy. We are living in times where some people seem to disregard humanity in its totality. The violence in our homes, in our communities and even in our schools is of great concern.

These incidents heavily impact not only our communities but also on our police members who are faced with many challenges in the daily execution of their duties. They often become victims of crime that are perpetrated by ruthless criminals who have no respect for the law or our law enforcement officers, who have been mandated with the responsibility of maintaining safety and order in the Republic of South Africa.

The SAPS is seen by most as being in the front line in the fight against crime, the thin blue line which protects the people of South Africa from rogue elements and from criminality. It therefore paints a distorted picture of our country when the men and women in blue, who took an oath to protect and serve others, die at the hands of callous criminals. Too many of our members have lost their lives at the hands of criminals and the scourge, unfortunately, continues.

Annually, we mourn the murders of our women and men in blue during the SAPS’ Commemoration Day on the first Sunday in September.

These acts are condemned in the strongest terms and the murder of police officials is totally unacceptable as it has a negative impact on various aspects of society and the SAPS as an organisation.

Last week, six members of the Anti-Gang Unit were attacked and injured in Nyanga in the Western Cape while searching for suspects believed to be linked to the recent spate of murders in the Samora Machel area, east of Cape Town. One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident and investigations are continuing.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole recently reiterated that the SAPS will persevere to ensure that lengthy sentences are meted out against ruthless police killers no matter how long it takes.

His sentiments were echoed when he commended dedicated members of the SAPS’ detective service who worked around the clock for years to secure hefty sentences for nine police killers of a combined nine life sentences while two received a total of 32 years imprisonment. The cases, which have been successfully concluded, related to four police officers who were killed between 2012 and 2017.

Another victory was celebrated on June 10 when Mthunzini High Court in KwaZulu-Natal convicted and sentenced Msawenkosi Ngema to life imprisonment for the murder of Warrant Officer Jerico Mdletshe in 2015 and a further five years for the attempted murder of another officer.

Also, in North West, two suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment on June 6 for the murder and robbery of 23-year-old Constable Armand Wagner in 2018.

Our men and women in blue should be able to perform their duties free of fear so that they can in turn be able to ensure a safe environment for inhabitants of South Africa.

We therefore call on society to condemn police murders as they have a negative impact on the service delivery of SAPS in the fight against crime.

We will always condemn the murder of and any attack on a police official in the strongest terms, and we will continue to pursue those who are guilty of these heinous crimes against our police members no matter how long it takes.

Let us unite in working together as a nation to bring this scourge to an end, and to foster a general culture where everyone appreciates, values and protects our men and women in blue. Let us work together to “restore police dignity and stop police killings”.

