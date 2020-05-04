Cop nabbed during sting operation in Pretoria North

Pretoria - Police arrested one of their own for allegedly demanding a bribe, and two women for supplying cigarettes during the lockdown in Pretoria North at the weekend. The police officer was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after allegedly demanding a R200 bribe from a motorist who had contravened lockdown regulations. The 38-year-old constable received the bribe from a motorist who didn’t produce a permit required in terms of lockdown regulations. When attempts were made to arrest the officer, he resisted. The officer, who is based with the Silverton Flying Squad, is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court today. Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the police watchdog received information that there were police officials who solicited bribes from motorists at a roadblock on the R80 Mabopane Highway.

“We made all the lawful necessary arrangements and activated a sting operation which resulted in the arrest of the suspect for corruption,” Seisa said.

Two women were also arrested for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act by supplying cigarettes on Saturday.

Officials were alerted about a “blackish” Honda station wagon said to be delivering cigarettes to shops in the area.

MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko said Pretoria North Sector 1 and 2 managers were on duty with crime prevention and Covid-19 compliance, when they received the information about the vehicle alleged to be delivering the cigarettes “around Pakistani shops”.

The two members spotted the vehicle in President Steyn Street driving towards the east. They pulled the vehicle off the road to investigate. The vehicle had two Indian females wearing black scarves shielding their faces.

Following a vehicle search, police found eight boxes each with 50 cartons of F1 Virginia-blend cigarettes and cash, Mazibuko said.

“A total of R164910 cash was confiscated, with cigarettes worth about R240000.”

Police also arrested two foreign nationals for illegally selling cigarettes in Lenasia.

The SAPS said: “Police approached the pair and found cigarettes inside the boxes they were carrying.”

All the boxes were confiscated.

