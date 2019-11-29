Cops flayed over 'inaction' at informal settlement Plastic View









RESIDENTS of Plastic View have accused the police of not doing enough to make the informal settlement safer. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Police in Garsfontein have promised to look into claims that some officers are in cahoots with gangs and nonchalantly respond to distress calls. The claims were made by residents of the crime-ridden Plastic View informal settlement, east of the city. The contentious, overcrowded settlement has been infamous for fires that left hundreds displaced and heinous crimes, with the latest being two women brutally murdered and another raped in July.Community leader Francis Tasariraona said he had been living in Plastic View for 10 years and had lost his sister and friend to a robbery. “No one is safe at all; anyone can enter the settlement. Some of the guys that commit crimes are not even staying here “I am still in pain that no one was ever arrested for the death of my sister, and it bothers me that the killers are still running free.

“My heart is not right, and that is why I fight so others do not lose their loved ones in such a way.

“The police do not really help. When we report a crime they come late or do not arrive at all, and with the festive season we do not know how bad it will be if they take so long to respond.

“A lot of drinking will be going on and people will be fighting or planning to rob others,” said Tasariraona.

He also lamented the recent arrest and release alleged gang members.

“Now we just think we will protect ourselves. We as community leaders are in trouble because they know we (are) the ones that tipped off police.”

Cindy Mabitsela, a member of a patrol team in the area, told the Pretoria News that the Saps were “doing nothing” when it came to the rampant crime in the settlement, or the mushrooming shebeens.

“There is no safety in Plastic View, especially now that the festive season is almost here. There will be chaos, and women and children are the ones most at risk.

“Being a woman and living here is risky and I will be going home to Bloemfontein where it is safer for me and my daughter during the festive season,” said Mabitsela.

She said while they make efforts to act against gangs and individuals terrorising the community, the perpetrators always return just days after being arrested.

“It puts us in big danger and we are exposed. I am scared that we can be targeted, but there is nothing I can do.

“We will continue to try and make this place safer for us and hopefully SAPS will meet us halfway. I wish police could give us more support and actually follow these cases through; there was evidence.

“Two weeks ago, a gang was found at a shebeen and police were called, but the guys are now back and living among us again.”

Another resident added that there more than 100 shebeens in the settlement, and most crime arose from there.

“I have seen people being attacked in harsh manners outside and inside the shebeens. Some go drink late into the night and then rob and threaten to burn shacks if they are not given what they want.

“We need a fence, security and lighting in the settlement and it will be better.

“There are also seven scrapyards inside. Where do they get the stuff to sell? That is why house breaking and cable theft will always be an issue,” he said.

Pretoria News