Pretoria - The Nellmapius rapist has struck again. Police said they are investigating cases of rape and robbery after two women were recently raped in the area. The suspect police are looking for is in his thirties and is also linked to a rape incident of a 20-year-old woman that occurred last month.

The Pretoria News reported that the victim woke up and saw an unknown man outside her open bedroom window.

He pointed a firearm at her through the window and instructed her to unlock the door.

Once inside, the man who was wearing a balaclava cut the victim’s underwear with a knife and raped her.

Brooklyn police station spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said the latest incident happened on Monday after yet another woman was raped on Valentine’s Day.

“On Valentine’s Day, a 47-year-old woman was woken up by her teenage daughter at about 3am. There was an unknown man inside the house.

"He threatened them with a firearm and raped the mother. He then threatened to rape the teenage girl as well. Fortunately his cellphone rang and he left the house to take the call.

"The mother and daughter were then able to lock the house and call for help. He stole a cellphone from the house,” she said.

“On Monday, February 18 2019 during the early hours of the morning a 29-year-old woman was asleep inside her house.

"An unknown man entered the room and threatened her with a firearm. He took her cellphone and demanded money. He then raped her with her crying baby in the room,” Weilbach said.

Another incident was reported last year in November.

The suspect entered the house and found a woman sleeping next to her children.

He threatened her with a knife and instructed her to keep quiet and to hand him money, which she did. After he ransacked the house he raped her.

The suspect has a light complexion, smokes and speaks Sepedi and Isizulu.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Captain Frank Radue at 082 961 5252 or contact the police anonymously by phoning 08600 10111 or by sending an SMS to 32211.

Pretoria News