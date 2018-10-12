THE South African Police Service in Brooklyn are showing that going the extra mile in their duties helps residents feel safer and keeps crime at bay.

In was in going about their patrolling duties that the station officers managed to nab seven suspects in Waterkloof Ridge, east of Pretoria in just one night.

Brooklyn Police Spokesperson, Captain Colette Weilbach, said officers were patrolling the area around 8:30pm when they saw a white VW Golf 7 in front of a house on Johann Rissik Drive that looked suspicious.

Weilbach said when the officers stopped to investigate they were greeted by an armed man exiting the housing, and thereafter started shooting at the officers.

The police retaliated, wounding one of the suspects while the other accomplices fled on foot from the scene.

“Inside the house the police officers found an elderly couple, two daughters and a friend of the father tied up but thankfully unharmed.”

“The suspects however ransacked the house taking money, jewelry, cellphones and other items.”

She said furthermore they issued a lookout for the escaped suspects and called for backup.

The second patrol responded and according to Weilbach, found two males on Orion street hiding in the bushes.

When officers searched the men they retrieved an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, while a pillowcase with jewelry and other stolen items were found in their possession, items allegedly taken from the house of the robbery, Weilbach said.

The men both in their 30s were subsequently arrested. With the injured suspect transported to hospital under police guard.

Weilbach said further investigations revealed that the vehicle the suspects had been using, was a car hijacked in Sunnyside earlier this year.

The police yielded even more success when on their way back to the station they came across a man walking on Orion Street with a bag and bolt cutter.

“The 29-year-old man’s explanation to the officers was that the bolt cutter was what he used to steal cables. He was then arrested.”