Cops nab alleged dagga supplier in Brits









THE Hawks arrested Russell de Beer, 48, for allegedly operating a hydroponic dagga laboratory. He appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will return for bail application tomorrow. Picture: SAPS Pretoria - Illegal cannabis dispensaries have once again been thrust into the spotlight after the Hawks nabbed a suspect for allegedly operating a hydroponic dagga laboratory in Brits. Russell de Beer, 48, appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will return to the dock tomorrow to apply for bail. Cannabis worth approximately R3million was confiscated, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani ­Rikhotso. According to Rikhotso, the suspect allegedly also sold franchises for cannabis dispensaries. He was a major supplier of cannabis and related products in the country. “The investigation aims to clamp down on the unlawful mushrooming of cannabis dispensaries around the country that are purporting to be operating legally in terms of the Traditional Health Practitioners’ Act.

“A search of the suspect’s store allegedly revealed more than 500kg worth of cannabis, hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, various apparatus for processing and oil extraction and other numerous cannabis products, all of which were subsequently seized.”

Rikhotso said there were 70 dispensaries countrywide. The increase in dispensaries was noted after the Constitutional Court judgments around the use of cannabis.

“For a bust such as this one where the suspect was found with approximately R3m worth of cannabis, the minimum jail sentence sits between 10 to 15 years.

“Any person who imports or manufactures a CBD-containing medicine in accordance with the exclusion notice must still be in possession of a licence issued in terms of the Medicines Act and comply with any relevant standards, including current Good Manufacturing Practice standards.”

Rikhotso said such persons must be able to present verified assessments by an accredited laboratory of the CBD and/or THC content of any product or medicine when requested.

“The SAPS is mandated to and will act, not only against businesses that sell cannabis illegally, but also against the customers who buy these products.

“The Traditional Health Practitioners Act does not create a mechanism to sell cannabis and cannabis-related products that are not exempted in terms of the Medicines Act,” Rikhotso said.

Krithi Thaver, an expert in the medicinal cannabis industry and part of Holistic Re-leaf, told the Pretoria News that the implications of these mushrooming dispensaries were that some of the owners had little knowledge of what they were doing, but the industry changed a lot and needed constant training.

“One also does not know for sure how they grow or what is in those products that they are offering to the public. They operate in a grey area and are not contributing to tax, which means they not helping to build the economy.”

He said most of the owners had abused the system and were racking up large profits, and that the SAPS should tighten the screw and close down dispensaries that were not operating within the ambit of the law.

Advocate Annelize Lourens said: “I don’t think the regulation on the use of cannabis is nearly close to being properly identified.”

She said appropriate provisions regarding the legally prescribed quantity of cannabis use were still to be determined.

“In the meantime, the permitted usage in health products has been prescribed in the Government Gazette, provided that the supplier is a licence holder.”

She said more research was needed to establish the effects of medicinal cannabis and the different methods of consumption coupled with the reasons and source to ensure all operated within the ambit of the law.

Pretoria News