Pretoria - Police are on the hunt for three men filmed robbing a 54-year-old security guard at the main gate of the Voortrekker Monument on Tuesday morning.
The suspects allegedly pounced on the guard early in the morning after a failed carjacking outside the nearby Fountains Valley around 1am.
The monument submitted video footage to the police, which purported to show the suspects allegedly hitting and kicking the security guard before robbing him.
Voortrekker Monument spokesperson Geraldine Paulsen said the suspects thought they broke the cameras but the monument records and loads its footage to the server in real-time.
“These crimes of robbery have been happening around this community.