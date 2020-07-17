Cops question suspect in Mapiti Matsena murder case

Pretoria - The police are questioning a suspect in connection with the murder of MPL and former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena on Wednesday night. This emerged on Friday during a visit by the Police Minister Bheki Cele to the bereaved family at Doornpoort, where Matsena was stabbed by an intruder while in the company of his wife and son. Cele said: "We have picked one person as the South African police. "The police will be investigating and further questioning that person. "We believe that we are very close to the correct person.

"We hope that person will tell us why and what happened."

Asked to comment on whether the murder could be a political assassination, Cele said: "The problem with the stories of political hits is that sometimes they come as a diversion and you begin to chase a wild goose."

He was reluctant to disclose the gender or other descriptions of the suspect, saying: "At the present moment we are looking for a criminal, whether it is political criminal, whether it is religious criminal, somebody here has been killed and the person that kills is a criminal."

Cele could not elaborate on when the suspect was taken in, saying the police were at a sensitive stage of the investigation.

"We have a person in our hand and we believe that we are on the right track," he said.

On Thursday, the police reported that an unknown object was used to commit the crime.

Cele said: "It is part of the investigation, but I did go and see the scene. One thing for sure, there was quite a lot of struggle.

"There was blood around and that kind of thing.

"But there is a speculation that it (the object) might be a sharp kind of an instrument."

He confirmed that the perpetrator took nothing from the house "except the soul of a human being".

On Thursday, the SAPS national commissioner General Khehla Sitole said he tasked the Gauteng provincial management to immediately mobilise the 72-Hour Activation Plan to find the killer.

“We appeal to anyone who may have any information on this case to please contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

Information may also be provided via the MySAPS App, an application which can be downloaded on any Android or iPhone,” he said.

Pretoria News