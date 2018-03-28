Metro Police officers confiscate alcohol from a nightclub in Sunnyside during a raid yesterday.Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Non-compliant liquor traders, as well as drug dealers in Sunnyside, were left scrambling for answers when authorities pounced on them during a clean-up operation on Wednesday.

The operation was a joint venture between the Sunnyside SAPS, Metro Police, the city’s environmental health department, emergency services and immigration department.

Sunnyside has always been known as the city’s most problematic drug hub.

Treading the busty streets in search of criminals, contraband, drug dens and taverns, the law enforcement authorities left no stone unturned.

Mayor Solly Msimanga held back no punches when he briefed authorities before the raid: “Go get those b******s.

“They are killers who need to be rooted out of our communities.”

Msimanga blamed most of the crime in the city on drug abuse.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our city and take it back from the criminal elements.

“ We are committed to ensuring that this city becomes a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live, work and play,” he said.

When asked about the timing of the raid, Msimanga replied: “It has always been coming and if it means people in Sunnyside enjoying a drug-free Easter, then so be it.”

The operation resulted in more than 100 people being searched and their identities be established.

Several crime hot spot areas identified for their high number of burglaries, robberies and drug related crimes were visited.

Some shop owners tried to close their business, but were unsuccessful, as police forced their way in.

Cases of alcohol were confiscated during the operation and fines issued for the illegal sale of alcohol. A bar manager watched in awe as police seized more than 80 cases of alcohol and various spirits.

Bystanders also took pictures and jokingly asked authorities for some as they loaded it on to a large truck.

In addition to not having the required documents to sell alcohol, a drinking hole was found to have also contravened health, as well as fire, regulations.

Several liquor traders were found to be contravening by-laws, which included minimal ablution facilities for customers, playing music very loudly and inconveniencing neighbours, not adhering to trading hours and selling to minors.

Officials also swooped on abandoned buildings looking for undocumented foreign nationals.

Several residents thanked authorities for the raid and encouraged them to conduct raids more frequently.

Thabiso Kgobane said: “As long as the raids are frequent then maybe Sunnyside will be drug free.

“This is a ongoing battle that needs commitment.”

This was the third raid by the city since the beginning of the year.